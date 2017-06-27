James Spann: Moisture levels begin to rise Thursday in Alabama

SUNNY SUMMER DAY: Another very nice late June day across Alabama; lots of sunshine with temperatures mostly in the mid 80s. Humidity values are fairly low, and we have nothing on radar over the northern two-thirds of the state. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the mid 60s.

The weather stays dry tomorrow across the northern half of the state; with a good supply of sunshine, we rise into the upper 80s. A few scattered showers or storms are possible over the southern counties.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The “muggies” come back with rising dew points, and accordingly we will need to bring back the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, both days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 80s. The best chance of a passing shower or storm will come from about 2 until 9 p.m., but we can’t totally rule out a late night or morning shower.

FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND: Not much change. We will see some sun each day Saturday through Tuesday, but also we will deal with scattered showers and thunderstorms, most active during the afternoon and evening. These storms will be random, and there’s no way of knowing in advance exactly when and where they pop up. The chance of any one spot getting wet each day is in the 45 to 55 percent category. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, not far from average values for early July in Alabama.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is generally quiet; a tropical wave will emerge off the coast of Africa tomorrow with just a low chance of development over the next five days. Nothing close to the U.S. or the Gulf of Mexico.

