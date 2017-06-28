On this day in Alabama history: Actress, producer, writer Felicia Day was born

June 28, 1979

Actress, producer and writer Felicia Day was born in Huntsville. Day is best known for her work in the genres of science fiction and fantasy. As a web series creator, she has written and starred in series such as “The Guild” and “Dragon Age: Redemption” and co-founded the popular “Geek & Sundry” YouTube channel. She has also appeared in several notable television series, including “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Eureka,” and “Supernatural.” Day has won five Streamy Awards for her acting and writing, and published her New York Times bestselling memoir, “You’re Never Weird on the Internet (Almost)” in 2015.

