James Spann: Alabama moisture levels rise in coming days

STILL DRY THIS MORNING: Another pleasant morning across Alabama; Fort Payne was down to 55 degrees at daybreak up in DeKalb County. The sky is mostly fair. Other reports from our Skywatchers include 55 at Black Creek, 58 at Heflin and 61 at Cottondale.

We expect a good supply of sunshine across Alabama today with a high in the upper 80s this afternoon, but we do expect scattered showers and storms to form over the southern half of the state later today as moisture levels rise. The high-resolution North American Mesoscale model suggests showers and storms could creep as far north as Demopolis and Selma by the evening, but the northern half of the state should stay dry for one more day.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: A deep layer of moisture will expand northward, meaning scattered showers and storms are a good possibility statewide. This is not an “all day” kind of rain or a “washout.” Just be ready for the occasional passing shower or thunderstorm, especially during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we will see intervals of sunshine with highs backing down into the low to mid 80s.

FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND: Not much change Saturday and Sunday. A mix of sun and clouds both days with scattered showers and thunderstorms; highs in the mid 80s. The chance of any one spot getting wet both days will be in the 45 to 55 percent range. While most of the showers and storms will come from about 2 p.m. until 9 p.m., we can’t totally rule out a late-night or morning shower.

Scattered showers and storms could thin out a bit Monday and Tuesday, but the overall situation won’t change too much. Highs creep up into the 87- to 90-degree range on these two days. And expect very similar weather daily for the rest of the week. Classic midsummer weather.

TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the next five days.

