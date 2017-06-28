James Spann: Showers, storms increasing over South Alabama

RADAR CHECK: While North Alabama remains in dry air this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine, showers and storms over the southern half of the state are moving slowly northward; some of these will reach the U.S. 80 corridor this evening (Demopolis to Selma to Montgomery to Opelika).

North Alabama will stay mostly fair tonight.

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: Deep tropical moisture will cover all of Alabama, with precipitable water values rising more than 2 inches. This means scattered to numerous showers and storms both days with more clouds than sun; the best chance of showers and storms will come in the 2 to 9 p.m. time frame, but a late-night or morning shower can’t be ruled out with deep moisture in place. Highs will drop back down into the low 80s both days, below average for late June.

FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND: We will continue to forecast a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday, with scattered showers and storms around both days. The storms over the weekend will tend to be rather random, and there is no way of knowing now exactly when and where they pop up. Just remember, when you hear thunder, get indoors; “lightning is frightening.” Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s both days.

This typical summer weather will continue into early next week and Independence Day on Tuesday — the classic summer mix of sun and scattered thunderstorms. Highs will creep up toward 90 degrees by Tuesday. And this should continue for the rest of the week.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through early next week.

