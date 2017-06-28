For Kristi Tingle Higginbotham, everything’s coming up Rose in ‘Gypsy’

If you were to ask musical theater actresses of a certain age what role they’d most like to tackle, Mama Rose in the Jule Styne musical “Gypsy” would most probably top the list.

Ethel Merman was the first Rose in 1959, followed on Broadway by Angela Lansbury in 1974, Tyne Daly in 1989, Bernadette Peters in 2003 and Patti Lupone in 2008. (Lansbury, Daly and Lupone won Tony Awards for their performances.)

Beginning Thursday at the Virginia Samford Theatre, Birmingham’s version of Broadway royalty takes on the part, as Kristi Tingle Higginbotham hits the stage as Rose to sing such songs as “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” “Small World” and “Rose’s Turn.”

“They have talked about doing this show with me for about two years,” says Higginbotham, who will be directed by longtime friend Jack Mann. The cast also includes Howard Green as Herbie, Jan D. Hunter as Tessie Tura and University of Montevallo graduate Katie Raulerson in the title role.

That title role is famed stripper Gypsy Rose Lee, and “Gypsy” is based on her memoir, about growing up as a young entertainer named Louise overshadowed by her even younger sister Baby June. They both dealt with Rose, a domineering stage mother.

Higginbotham played Gypsy in a production 23 years ago, on the same stage where she’ll bound down the aisle bellowing, “Sing out, Louise!” beginning Thursday. In that production, soap opera star Susan Seaforth Hayes played Mama Rose.

Higginbotham, who just turned 52, says she’s the perfect age for the role now.

I’ve had several people over the last few months say I’m not old enough to play Mama Rose, but I am,” she says. “She has two teenagers. It was hard for me to give up the ingénue parts, but Lord, I stretched it out. I’m very grateful for that. But you kind of hit 50 and say, ‘I don’t care. I’m this age now.’”

Higginbotham is mom to Clay Higginbotham, who will be a freshman at Auburn University in the fall. “Gypsy” is his mother’s first role in more than a year. She starred in “Next to Normal” just after he was involved in a serious skateboarding accident.

She says both “Next to Normal” and “Gypsy” have major elements of art imitating life for her.

“’Next to Normal’ dealt with losing a son,” she says. “Thank god I didn’t lose mine, but I got a taste of it. And this show is about a mom who just can’t let go. I have until August, and then he’s gone.”

Music director Michael King has worked with Higginbotham often, and he says she’s definitely in her element as Rose, particularly with the finale, “Rose’s Turn.”

“This song as been sung by the greats, but Kristi is going to sing it better than anyone ever has,” he says. “It’s unbelievable how strong she sings.”

“I think ‘Rose’s Turn’ is going to be a thrilling moment,” Higginbotham says. “It’s a difficult and passionate scene between me and Louise. It’s difficult because it comes from her just having had an argument with Louise and realizing Louise doesn’t need her anymore. Then it kind of goes into Rose’s fantasy.”

Though Higginbotham’s mother, Dinah, died a year-and-a-half ago, she’ll be on stage in spirit, her daughter says.

“23 years ago, when Gypsy comes out at the end after ‘Rose’s Turn,’ I put my mom’s coat on Susan Seaforth Hayes,” Higginbotham says. “This time, Katie is going to put it on me.”

But Higginbotham says there’s much more to the show than that one song.

“People tend to talk about the bigger ones, but the smaller songs such as ‘Small World’ and ‘You’ll Never Get Away From Me’ are lovely,” she says.

King says audiences are in for a treat.

“She’s the best,” he says of Higginbotham. “Everybody already knows it, but I’ll confirm it.”

“Gypsy,” at the Virginia Samford Theatre, 1116 26th St. South, June 29-July 16. Tickets are $30 and $35. Call 205-251-1206.