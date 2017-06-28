Voices: A look back at the personalities who shaped black radio in Birmingham

June is African-American Music Appreciation Month, a time to reflect on the sounds that have influenced a community, evolving over time.

At one point, Birmingham was reportedly home to six black radio stations – more than any other market in the country. All stations had personalities who were larger than life and served a crucial role in shaping their community, even during the height of the civil rights movement.

We introduce you to some of the radio personalities who not only shaped opinion and culture, but brought about social change in Birmingham over 60 years in Voices, the first in a series. This is not an exhaustive list but represents some of the more memorable voices.

Voices: Birmingham Black Radio Legends from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Roe Bonner is the author of “Behind the Mic: The Rise and Fall of Personality Radio.”

Bob Friedman is the director of the Birmingham Black Radio Museum, which serves a vital role in preserving the history of radio in the Magic City.