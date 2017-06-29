On this day in Alabama history: Nurse and educator Ida Vines was married

June 29, 1929

Nurse and educator Ida Vines married Howard D. Moffett. Ida Vines Moffett was a pioneer of nursing practice and education in the state and lifelong advocate for compassionate care. She organized Alabama’s first Cadet Nurse Corps and was instrumental in the founding of nursing schools at Samford University, Tuskegee University, the University of Alabama and the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She served on the Alabama State Board of Nurses’ Examiners and Registration and the United States Surgeon General’s Consulting Group on Nursing. Moffett is a member of the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame and the Alabama Health Care Hall of Fame.

Ida Vines graduated from Birmingham Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in 1926, and soon was working as a registered nurse at Baptist Hospital in Birmingham. In 1927 she completed graduate coursework at the University of Iowa Hospital, as well as surgical studies at the University of Cincinnati. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of Samford University Special Collections) Ida Moffett pioneered the field of nursing in Alabama. Her efforts with various organizations, including the Birmingham Regional Hospital Council, the U.S. Surgeon General’s Consulting Group on Nursing, and the state’s first healthcare licensing board, led to policies and legislation that improved the state of the nursing profession in Alabama. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of Samford University Special Collections) Ida Vines Moffett (1905-1996) advocated compassionate care in Alabama and spearheaded nursing education and development programs for the state. She began nursing in 1926 in Birmingham, and by 1941 was director of nursing at two area hospitals and a nursing school. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of Samford University Special Collections)

