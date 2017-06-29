James Spann: Mix of sun, storms for Alabama in days ahead

MOIST AIR IS BACK: We have scattered to numerous showers and storms across Alabama this afternoon moving northward; stronger storms are producing heavy rain. We had many reports of a “funnel cloud” or “tornado” near Gardendale this afternoon; from the video, it does like there was some broad rotation there with low scud clouds being lifted into the updraft, but there are no reports of damage and a high probability it was just a tornado “lookalike.”

Occasional showers and storms will continue tonight thanks to a weak upper feature just west of Alabama.

TOMORROW: The short wave will bring a good chance of showers and storms tomorrow morning, but the wave should move east of the state by afternoon, and sinking motion on the back side of the wave should mean few, if any, showers during the afternoon and evening. The high tomorrow will be in the low 80s, well below average for the last day of June in Alabama (the average high for June 30 is 90 at Birmingham).

SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY: Many will enjoy a long four-day holiday weekend, and the weather looks pretty much the same Saturday through Tuesday. It will be warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds each day, and we’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms around, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. The chance of any one spot getting wet each day will be in the 45 to 55 percent range, and highs will be mostly in the mid 80s, although heat levels should creep up a bit by Tuesday. Pretty standard weather — and, unfortunately, the showers and storms will be random, meaning no way of knowing in advance exactly when and where they pop up.

Pretty much the same conditions will continue for the rest of the week.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information, visit AlabamaWx.