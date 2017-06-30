Birmingham SlossFest profile: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Performer: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Type of Music: Southern, soulful rock with a splash of funk.

About: If you’ve involuntarily given a rhythmic toe tap, head nod or rump shake when you heard “S.O.B” or “I Need Never Get Old,” then you already know the power of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. For the uninitiated, imagine Southern, soulful rock, complete with horns, that is both audacious and “aw shucks” in the energy and fun it brings to the music.

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats are still riding high from the buzz created by the band’s self-titled album from nearly two years ago and have been kept aloft by EP “A Little Something More from Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats,” released in November. That speaks to the strength and endurance of the band’s music and the songs on that initial album. The band has also developed a strong reputation for its live shows, which SlossFest crowds will get to see first-hand.

Like Alabama-grown Southern soul rock acts Alabama Shakes (headlining SlossFest this year) and St. Paul & the Broken Bones (which headlined SlossFest last year), Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats fit comfortably in that vein and will, no doubt, add to their loyal following after July 16.

Source: http://www.nathanielrateliff.com/

Discography: “Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats” (2015) and “A Little Something More from Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats” EP (2016).

You might have heard: “S.O.B.” and “I Need Never Get Old”

Playing at SlossFest: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will play the Blast stage on Sunday, July 16, from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 15-16 and features 40 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.