James Spann: Alabama gets mix of sun, storms for holiday weekend

James Spann: Risk of showers, storms daily in Alabama through the Fourth from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: Large areas of rain are over Alabama early this morning, aided by a short wave in the upper atmosphere just to the west.

We will maintain a good chance of showers and storms this morning, but as the wave moves east of the state, showers should become very isolated this afternoon, and the sun should break out at times. Temperatures will creep up into the mid 80s.

TOMORROW THROUGH TUESDAY: Looks like some pretty classic summer weather, although temperatures should stay below average. A maritime tropical airmass will remain across the Deep South, but there isn’t much dynamic support for rain, so most of the showers and storms will be the result of the daytime heating process, and will come during the afternoon and evening hours (2 to 9 p.m.). However, we will be in a northwest flow aloft, and occasionally organized storm masses will form over states like Missouri and Arkansas, and those can roll down in here at various times. There’s no way to forecast these very far in advance; you just have watch for radar trends.

Afternoon highs for the long holiday weekend will be mostly in the mid to upper 80s.

We expect no real change for the rest of the week: partly sunny days and the chance of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs most days between 87 and 90.

WHAT DROUGHT? All the recent rain has crushed the Alabama drought like a bug on a windshield.

COOL, WET JUNE: We are wrapping up June today with only three days of the month hitting a high of 90 or higher. The rain total for Birmingham so far is a whopping 9.96 inches. Other rain totals for the month as of this morning include 12.34 inches at Tuscaloosa, 11.51 inches at Montgomery, 7.63 inches at Anniston and 5.97 inches at Huntsville.

