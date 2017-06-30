James Spann: Sun, storms through the weekend for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: The large, organized rain mass that dropped more than 3 inches of rain on parts of the state this morning is now to the east, over Georgia. Many flooding reports were received across Walker, Cullman and Blount counties. Storms have become more widely scattered over the northern half of the state this afternoon, with a partly sunny sky for most communities.

Temperatures are mostly in the low 80s, well below our average high of 90 for June 30. Widely scattered showers and storms this evening will end later tonight.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Pretty standard summer weather is the story tomorrow through Tuesday — mixed sun and clouds each day, with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Most of the showers and storms will come between 2 and 9 p.m., and they will be rather random, meaning there’s no way of knowing exactly when and where they pop up in advance.

We should also note we will be in a northwest flow aloft situation, so we will keep an eye on potential thunderstorm masses that form over Missouri and Arkansas. These could ride down that flow into Alabama. Again, there’s no real way of knowing when they organize until they get on radar. And these could happen at any time.

Highs will be in the 86- to 90-degree range through Independence Day. And the weather won’t change much through the end of next week.

TROPICS: No sign of any tropical mischief through the next five days.

