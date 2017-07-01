Birmingham SlossFest profile: Cashmere Cat

Performer: Cashmere Cat

Type of Music: Pop/dance/electronic

About: Magnus August Høiberg, aka Cashmere Cat, started as a DJ and musician in his native Norway but gained fame as the producer of some of the biggest names in popular music. Cashmere Cat has worked with Kanye West, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran and others.

All the while, Cashmere Cat has worked on his own music, releasing EPs “Mirror Maru” in 2012 and “Wedding Bells” in 2014 before coming out with his first full-length album, “9,” earlier this year.

Cashmere Cat’s work with beats and piano sounds gives his form of danceable music an added texture and his style is a distinct watermark other artists seek for their own music.

Cashmere Cat will step out from behind the boards and take center stage at SlossFest.

Source: SlossFest bio.

Discography: “Mirror Maru” EP (2012), “Wedding Bells” EP (2014), “9” (2017)

You might have heard: “Quit” featuring Ariana Grande, “9 (After Coachella)”

Playing at SlossFest: Cashmere Cat will perform on the Shed stage on Sunday, July 16, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 15-16 and features 40 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.