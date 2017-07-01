This mixed berry cobbler recipe is a sweet and easy way to show some red, white and blue

When you’re out at the farmer’s market this weekend, be sure to grab some fresh berries for this simple cobbler. Red strawberries and raspberries and blue blueberries and blackberries would work well with some vanilla ice cream for a patriotic-colored treat.

Easy Mixed Berry Cobbler

Makes 6 servings

4 cups fresh assorted berries

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 large egg

1 cup sugar

1 cup flour

6 tablespoons butter, melted

Vanilla ice cream, if desired

Preheat oven to 375°. Place berries in a lightly greased 8-inch baking dish; sprinkle with lemon juice. Stir together egg, sugar, flour and butter in a medium bowl until mixture is smooth. Spread over fruit. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until lightly browned and bubbly. Let stand for 15 minutes. Serve warm with ice cream.

This recipe originally appeared in Shorelines.