Critical Care Transport lauded for consistent reaccreditation

The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Critical Care Transport program was reaccredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems for the seventh straight review period.

CAMTS, a peer-review organization dedicated to improving patient care and safety, surveys medical transport programs every three years.

CCT, a division of the Department of Emergency Medicine in the UAB School of Medicine, operates a Cessna Citation Bravo aircraft – a flying intensive care unit – and three specially equipped ground ambulances, all capable of transporting the sickest patients requiring the most complex care. The team has carried out more than 49,200 medical transports, covering 30 million miles, 46 states and 38 countries. The program has been in place since 1983.

“The board of directors specifically noted that CCT is one of the few programs that has achieved full accreditation on a consistent basis with few contingencies and excellent safety culture survey results,” said Alasdair Conn, M.D., chair of the CAMTS board of directors. “This represents a significant achievement of the medical transport service.”

During a site survey, the team inspects all vehicles and the jet while taking a general assessment of the program’s safety record and overall quality.

The survey recognized specific strengths of the UAB CCT program, including purchasing quad-cab ambulances, which though more costly, provide a higher level of safety for crew members; and for developing a comprehensive scenario simulation training program for the medical teams. CCT practices are also featured in the CAMTS Best Practices for the fifth straight publication.