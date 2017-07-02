Five recipes for your Fourth of July cookout

Are you still undecided about what to prepare for your holiday cookout? We have just the menu that is quick, easy and sure to please any crowd.

Giant Cheddar-stuffed Burgers

Makes 4 servings

2 pounds lean ground beef

2 teaspoons steak seasoning

4 slices sharp cheddar cheese

4 sesame seed hamburger buns

Toppings: lettuce leaves, tomato slices, bacon

Combine ground beef and seasoning in a large bowl until blended. Shape mixture into 8 patties; place 1 cheese slice on each of 4 patties. Top with remaining 4 patties, pressing edges to seal. Cover and chill at least 30 minutes. Grill, covered, over medium-high heat (350°) 7 to 9 minutes on each side or until beef is no longer pink. Serve burgers on buns with desired toppings.

Grilled Succotash Salad

Get the full recipe here.

Marinated Tomato Salad

Get the full recipe here.

Sparkling Summer Breeze

Makes 10 servings

1 (64-oz) bottle Cran-Lemonade, chilled

2 cups sparkling water, chilled

1 teaspoon lime juice

Raspberries, lemon and lime slices, mint leaves

Stir together the first three ingredients. Serve over ice and garnish as desired.

Easy Mixed Berry Cobbler

Get the full recipe here.

