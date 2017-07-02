Five recipes for your Fourth of July cookout

By Shorelines

This holiday appropriate meal is easy to make. (Shorelines)

Are you still undecided about what to prepare for your holiday cookout? We have just the menu that is quick, easy and sure to please any crowd.

Giant Cheddar-stuffed Burgers

Giant cheddar-stuffed burgers bring the flavor. (Shorelines)

Makes 4 servings

2 pounds lean ground beef

2 teaspoons steak seasoning

4 slices sharp cheddar cheese

4 sesame seed hamburger buns

Toppings: lettuce leaves, tomato slices, bacon

  1. Combine ground beef and seasoning in a large bowl until blended. Shape mixture into 8 patties; place 1 cheese slice on each of 4 patties. Top with remaining 4 patties, pressing edges to seal. Cover and chill at least 30 minutes.
  2. Grill, covered, over medium-high heat (350°) 7 to 9 minutes on each side or until beef is no longer pink. Serve burgers on buns with desired toppings.

 

Grilled Succotash Salad

Grilled succotash salad is a new twist on a favorite side dish. (Shorelines)

Get the full recipe here.

 

Marinated Tomato Salad

This marinated tomato salad has lots of flavor with a few simple ingredients. (Shorelines)

Get the full recipe here.

 

Sparkling Summer Breeze

Makes 10 servings

Summer breeze brings refreshment. (Shorelines)

 

1 (64-oz) bottle Cran-Lemonade, chilled

2 cups sparkling water, chilled

1 teaspoon lime juice

Raspberries, lemon and lime slices, mint leaves

  1. Stir together the first three ingredients. Serve over ice and garnish as desired.

 

Easy Mixed Berry Cobbler

This mixed berry cobbler is a summer favorite with colors to match a holiday weekend. (Shorelines)

Get the full recipe here.

 

A bright, satisfying holiday meal can be simple to make. (Shorelines)

 

You can find these and other recipes and lake-living ideas in Shorelines.

