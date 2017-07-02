On this day in Alabama history: Actress Polly Holliday was born in Jasper

July 2,1937

Actress Polly Holliday was born in Jasper. Holliday is best known for her role as the smart-mouthed, man-hunting waitress Florence Jean Castleberry on the television sitcom “Alice” and for her character’s signature catchphrase, “Kiss my grits!” She won consecutive Golden Globe Awards for Best Supporting Actress in 1979 and 1980 for her work on the show and was nominated for the awards’ Best Actress Comedy in 1981 for her work on the spinoff sitcom “Flo.” Holliday also appeared in several popular television series, including “The Golden Girls” and “Home Improvement.” She was inducted into the Alabama Stage and Screen Hall of Fame in 2000.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.