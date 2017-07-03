On this day in Alabama history: Grover Hall published editorial condemning Ku Klux Klan

July 3, 1927

Grover C. Hall, editor of the Montgomery Advertiser, published the cornerstone editorial in a series of articles that won the 1928 Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing. In the editorials, Hall condemned statewide public floggings of African-Americans by the Ku Klux Klan. He later published editorials urging the repeal of Prohibition, arguing for the release of the Scottsboro Boys, and criticizing anti-Semitism. His 1938 editorial, “The Egregious Gentile Called to Account,“ was published in the U.S. Congressional Record in 1939.

