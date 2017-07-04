Alabama Legacy Moment: Freedom Rides

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama Legacy Moment: Freedom Rides
Freedom riders were attacked and one of the buses was firebombed as they fought against segregation. (APT)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is the Freedom Rides.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Freedom Rides from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

