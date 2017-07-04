Birmingham SlossFest profile: Cherub

Performer: Cherub

Type of Music: Alternative, Electronic

About: Jordan Kelley and Jason Huber – shake, stir and serve up a tasty brew of dance, funk, rock and electronic music. Think of a tattooed 21st century Parliament-Funkadelic primed for festival stages far and wide, and you’ve got a decent starting point. Straight out of Nashville, the boys initially met at Middle Tennessee State University in 2010, immediately bonding and forging a lifelong friendship. “Our friendship has always been based on a mutual respect,” Huber said. “Jordan had an entire record written, but he wasn’t really playing shows. I was playing shows, but I didn’t really have many songs. It made sense to join forces on so many levels. Now, we live together, work together, and play together.”

After a handful of independent albums, Cherub’s “Doses & Mimosas” began to generate serious buzz organically. It caught the attention of Columbia Records, which signed Cherub in 2013. After much touring, some EPs and full-length albums and lots of media praise and attention, 2015 saw Cherub welcome producer and drummer Nick Curtis and guitarist Jordan “JB” Bartlett into the live band, and it definitely made a mark on the creative process.

“Having extra and different energy has been really cool for us,” Kelley said. “The foundation for many of the new songs started with JB playing guitar over a synth line, while I was jamming on a Moog synthesizer. We’ve been nerding out with gear, often creating ideas live first and then dumping then into the computer. Before, we’d begin with some software program and add live instrumentation afterwards. It’s not like we made a Christmas album or an all-acoustic record. It’s still Cherub; it’s just the next level.”

You can follow Cherub on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Source: SlossFest bio.

Discography: “MoM & DaD” (2013), “Man of the Hour” (2014), “Year of the Caprese” (2014), “Bleed Gold, Piss Excellence” (2016)

You might have heard: “Doses & Mimosas,” “XOXO,” “Freaky Me, Freaky You,” “Monogamy,” “Signs”

Playing at SlossFest: Cherub will perform on the Shed stage Saturday, July 15, from 9:45 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 15-16 and features 40 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.