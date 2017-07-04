On this day in Alabama history: Winston County demanded to be left out of the Civil War

July 4, 1861
Representatives of Winston County met at Looney’s Tavern to draft a declaration demanding that the “Free State of Winston” be left out of the Civil War. The county was unsuitable for plantation agriculture and most of the county’s residents supported the Union and desired to remain neutral. Winston County never attempted secession, and it served as a gathering point for Unionists avoiding the draft and Confederate deserters. Today, a statue of a Civil War soldier, half Union and half Confederate, stands in front of the county courthouse in Double Springs.
