Rod Stewart, Journey, Mary Poppins and plenty of summer fun in Can’t Miss Alabama

Plan a fabulous summer weekend and make a memory that will be hard to forget.

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper in concert

Singer and songwriter Rod Stewart will perform Sunday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. The concert will include singer and songwriter Cyndi Lauper. Hits by Stewart include “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy” and “Maggie May.” Hits by Lauper include “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” and “Time After Time.” Purchase tickets through Ticketmaster or call 800-745-300. The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater is located at 2710 Jack Warner Parkway.

Journey in concert

Journey will be in concert Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. at Oak Mountain Amphitheater. The band’s classic songs include “Lights” from 1978 and “Lovin, Touchin’, Squeezin'” from 1979. For directions and ticket information, follow this link. The Oak Mountain Amphitheater is located at 1000 Amphitheater Road in Pelham.

Crape Myrtle Show

Jasmine Hill Gardens and Outdoor Museum. (Contributed) Jasmine Hill Gardens and Outdoor Museum. (Contributed)

Enjoy Jasmine Hill’s Crape Myrtle Show through July 30. The 22-acre garden will showcase an array of vibrant crape myrtles. The hours are Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets for adults are $10, for children ages 3 to 12 $6 and children 3 and under are free. Photos are allowed. For more information, email [email protected] or call 334-263-5713. Click here for ticket information. Follow the show on Facebook. Jasmine Hill is located at 3001 Jasmine Hill Road in Wetumpka.

July Jamz

Have a night out with the family at the July Jamz each Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in July at the Springdale Estate in downtown Andalusia. Local artists will perform a variety of music. Admission is free. Follow the event on Facebook. The event is at 505 E. 3 Notch St. in Andalusia.

Reflection of Me Fashion Show

The Bow Ties and TuTu Reflection of Me Fashion Show is in Birmingham Sunday, July 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will offer live entertainment and giveaways. The show will feature domestic violence life coach Connie Bradford and other guests. The proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) to bring awareness to domestic violence and bullying. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. VIP tickets are $25. For more information, call Danita at 205-966-4338 or Tammie Redd at 205-296-0111. The Purpose Center is located at 2324 5th Ave. N. in Birmingham. Parking is available on the street.

Jazz in the Park

Listeners of all ages will enjoy the Jazz in the Park concert series Sunday, July 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Helena Amphitheater. The concert series is traveling across the state featuring a variety of concerts. Joe Carnaggio Trio and Phil Denny are the featured musicians for this event. Admission is free. Click here for the complete schedule. Call 205-616-1735 or visit magiccitysmoothjazz.com/. Follow Facebook for inclement weather and other notifications.

Disney’s “Mary Poppins”

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival. (Contributed) The Alabama Shakespeare Festival. (Contributed)

The Broadway musical “Mary Poppins” is underway through July 30 at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery. It’s the story of children of a wealthy family who are surprised to have a new nanny take them on a magical adventure. The classic performance will entertain the entire family. For ticket information, click here or call 800-841-4273. Follow the event on Facebook.