Alabama Power lineman’s community cleanup efforts gain Childersburg support

Alabama Power Local Operations Lineman Ken Cobb is used to coming to the aid of others. But it is the work he has been doing in his off hours that has captured the attention of his friends and neighbors in Childersburg.

The 31-year veteran of the power company has been cleaning up homes and lots in Childersburg, providing everything from a new coat of paint to landscaping. As word spread of his efforts, city officials and even the local high school football team chipped in to be part of Cobb’s outreach.

You can see the story below from WIAT 42 in Birmingham.

Cobb credits his love of God, his parents instilling in him the importance of sharing with others, and his years with Alabama Power for his caring outlook.

“The longer you’re here, the company’s philanthropy spills into your life,” he said. “It becomes more than a job.”

Cobb works out of the Pelham, Helena, Alabaster, Columbiana, Chelsea and Westover area offices of Alabama Power. He started at Gaston Steam Plant in 1986 before joining a line crew in 1994 and then becoming a local operations lineman seven years ago.

Cobb hopes he has instilled the same love for service in his children that his parents instilled in him.

Daughter Olivia, 23, went to Africa earlier this week as part of a mission group. His son, Eli, 20, just finished his second year at Jacksonville State.