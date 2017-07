You could call Suzanne Saxon a coin collector, but that would short-change what the Alabama woman really does.

Yes, Saxon has coin sets and rare coins, but she also has rare U.S. paper money, international currency and some special rolls of coins that hold more value than you can imagine.

Watch as Saxon tells us about her “Cherishable Items.”

Cherishable Items: Suzanne Saxon’s money collection represents personal and national history from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.