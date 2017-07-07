The margarita pizza at Rock House Eatery is simply one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

A pizza dough is a blank canvas where a cook can add virtually anything to create a masterpiece.

Some of the best know that less is more.

Take the margarita pizza at Rock House Eatery in Guntersville.

Sauce, tomatoes, basil and cheese. Simple. Basic. Perfect!

This work of art has made its way onto the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die. Find out why in the video below.

The Rock House Eatery margarita pizza is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.