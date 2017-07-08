Birmingham SlossFest profile: Wilder

Performer: Wilder

Type of Music: Americana/folk rock

About: Wilder is out on the road promoting its debut single “Same Way.” The Nashville-based band created by four college classmates – Ben Booth (electric guitar), Charlie Greene (vocals/guitar), Taylor Dubray (bass) and Chase Wofford (drums) — who won Belmont University’s Battle of the Bands. The quartet brings its mix of Americana groovy alternative rock to SlossFest. The band lists Coldplay and Kings of Leon among its influences, and Wilder is looking to grow to its already loyal following of fans.

Discography: Debut single “Same Way”

You might have heard: “Losing My Mind”

Playing at SlossFest: Wilder will play the Blast stage at SlossFest on Saturday, July 15 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 15-16 and features 40 performers on four stages.