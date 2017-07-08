Get saucy with this barbecue baked ribs recipe

One thing we’re known for in the South is our barbecue. Stretching from the Carolinas to Texas, barbecue brings people together over their love of this Southern staple. Southern love of barbecue has brewed plenty of discussions. Even down to the sauce. Whatever sauce you’re slathering, whether ketchup-based red or tangy vinegar-based, Southerners not only know their barbecue, they’re passionate about the flavoring.

Alabama is home to some of the best barbecue in the nation. Famous for our ribs and love of white barbecue sauce, one can find a barbecue joint in almost every city in the state. We even have an Alabama Barbecue Trail, presented by the Alabama Tourism Department.

Whether it’s a meal on the back porch or a lakeside gathering with friends and family, these ribs will help you celebrate all that summer has to offer.

Barbecue Baked Ribs

Ingredients

2 tablespoons brown sugar

3 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon garlic salt

½ teaspoon red pepper

2 cups barbecue sauce

1 large onion, sliced

1 (4-pound) section pork spare ribs

1 (12-ounce) bottle dark beer

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°. Combine brown sugar and next six ingredients in a small bowl and set aside. Spread onion slices evenly on a rimmed baking sheet, and place ribs, bone-side down, on top. Pour beer over ribs, sprinkle with brown sugar mixture and cover tightly with foil. Bake three hours or until tender.

Brush both sides of ribs with barbecue sauce. Grill over medium heat, meat-side down, 20 minutes or until slightly crispy, basting several times with sauce. Remove from heat; let rest 15 minutes. Cut individual ribs apart and serve warm with remaining sauce.