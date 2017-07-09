Birmingham SlossFest profile: Sun Seeker

Performer: Sun Seeker

Type of Music: Chamber pop

About: The Nashville-based band Sun Seeker is visiting SlossFest at the perfect time on July 16. Its debut EP, “Biddeford,” is being released on Third Man Records two days before on July 14.

Alex Benick (guitar, vocals), Asher Horton (bass guitar, vocals) and Ben Parks (drums, vocals) have collaborated since eighth grade in various collectives before forming Sun Seeker in 2013. The band’s musical style ranges from chamber pop to more cosmic pop with reverb, retro and even psychedelic elements.

You can follow Sun Seeker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Source: https://sunseekeramerica.com/

Discography: Debut EP “Biddeford” being released July 14.

You might have heard: “Georgia Dust,” the debut single off “Biddeford.”

Playing at SlossFest: Sun Seeker will play the Shed stage at SlossFest on Sunday, July 16 from 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 15-16 and features 40 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.