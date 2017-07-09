On this day in Alabama history: Alabama coal industry pioneer was born in Vermont

July 9, 1804

William Phineas Browne, a pioneer of Alabama’s coal industry, was born in Vermont. An attorney by trade, Browne came to Alabama to work on a construction contract for the Tennessee Canal in Muscle Shoals. He later served as a state representative for Mobile before relocating to Shelby County. In 1851, Browne discovered three significant seams of coal on his property, and began mining with the use of slave labor. He eventually developed the state’s first systematic underground coal mines, and in 1862, supplied the Confederacy with 4,000 tons of coal. Browne ended his businesses in 1867 due to disagreements with business partners, failing health and losses sustained by Civil War destruction.

