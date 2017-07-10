Birmingham SlossFest profile: Tycho

Performer: Tycho

Type of music: Ambient, ChillWave

About: With the release of “Epoch” last September, Tycho completed its trilogy begun more than a decade earlier when Scott Hansen, the frontman of the band, was just the man.

Hansen started Tycho as a solo performer, but began working with longtime friend Zac Brown (the two grew up in Sacramento) on the album that became “Dive,” released in 2011 and the first in the trilogy. Drummer Rory O’Connor joined the Dive tour, and the three have performed as Tycho since.

That journey of evolving and maturing from a solo artist into a multi-layered band played into the naming the new album “Epoch.” Hansen describes “Epoch” as coming full circle from “Dive” and the trilogy’s second installment, “Awake.”

As the group’s bio puts it: “Epoch leverages the sonic aesthetic of ‘Dive’s down-tempo vintage-style synthesizers and beautiful melodies while drawing on the kinetic energy of Awake’s progressive composition and organic instrumentation.”

Follow Tycho on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Sources: SlossFest bio, Ghostly International (www.ghostly.com)

Discography: “Sunrise Projector” (2004), “Past is Prologue” (2006), Dive” (2011), “Awake” (2014), “Epoch” (2016)

You might have heard: “A Walk,” “Awake,” “See,” “Horizon”

Playing at SlossFest: Tycho will play the Shed stage, Saturday, July 15, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 15-16 and features 40 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.