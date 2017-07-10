On this day in Alabama history: ‘Fabulous Flocks’ made NASCAR history

July 10, 1949

Ethel Flock Mobley and her brothers, Tim, Fonty and Bob Flock, competed in NASCAR’s second event ever at the Daytona Beach and Road Course in Florida. The event is the only time four members of one family took part in the same race in NASCAR’s top division. Billed as the “Fabulous Flocks” from Fort Payne, the family became some of NASCAR’s earliest stars and helped popularize the sport of stockcar racing with their successful careers and outlandish personalities. Tim Flock, the most successful driver of the family, finished his career with 40 wins, two championships and the best winning percentage in NASCAR history.

