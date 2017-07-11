Alabama Crimson Tide faces another year of high expectations

Alabama coach Nick Saban comes into SEC Media Days with a team that will be the presumed favorite to win the conference and contend for a national championship.

Such are the expectations Saban’s success has established virtually every year. But that doesn’t mean there are no questions that still have to be answered regarding the 2017 version of the Crimson Tide.

Alabama players scheduled to attend SEC Media Days are senior offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman, junior defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and junior wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

And then there is Saban himself, who has a history of using SEC Media Days as a bully pulpit to advance or challenge issues, defend his team and its players or mix it up with members of the media.

