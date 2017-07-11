Day 1 of SEC Media Days 2017: Arkansas, LSU and Tennessee

SEC Media Days are always full of coach speak, optimism for the new season and little in the way of new, substantial information.

But that doesn’t mean it’s always boring.

Whether it’s when a coach breaks script, a player shows his personality or a coach is forced to grin and talk about a bitter rival, some moments from the first day are worth remembering.

SEC Commissioner Sankey, Arkansas coach Bielema, LSU coach Orgeron and Tennessee coach Jones at Day 1 of SEC Media Days from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SEC team helmets and the conference trophy line the escalators at the Hyatt Regency Wynfrey Hotel for SEC Media Days. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama NewsCenter) Tennessee offensive lineman Jashon Robertson, right, poses with a fan. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama NewsCenter) Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen, left, talks with Peter Burns of the SEC Network. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama NewsCenter) Coaches Bret Bielema of Arkansas, Ed Orgeron of LSU and Butch Jones of Tennessee at the first day of SEC Media Days. (Mike Raita and Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama NewsCenter) LSU helmets signed by coach Ed Orgeron. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama NewsCenter) Arkansas offensive lineman Frank Ragnow talks to the media. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama NewsCenter) Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen talks to the media at SEC Media Days. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama NewsCenter) LSU defensive end Christian LaCouture at SEC Media Days. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama NewsCenter) LSU running back Derrius Guice at SEC Media Days. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama NewsCenter) The media has descended on Hoover for SEC Media Days. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama NewsCenter)

Arkansas, LSU and Tennessee football players look to the 2017 season from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.