James Spann: Sun, heat, scattered storms on the menu for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: With low-level moisture levels rising, we have your classic case of random, scattered showers and storms across Alabama this afternoon. With winds aloft being light and variable, these storms are moving little, and flooding has been reported in parts of the city of Montgomery due to a stationary storm.

Away from the storms, temperatures are mostly in the low 90s with a partly sunny sky.

TOMORROW THROUGH FRIDAY: More classic midsummer weather — morning sunshine and scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms, mostly between 1 and 8 p.m. Highs will be in the low 90s, right at seasonal averages.

THE WEEKEND: A persistence forecast continues. The primary mid-latitude westerlies remain well to the north, not far from the Canadian border, and an upper ridge will hold across the Deep South. There will be sufficient moisture and instability for the daily round of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. They will be random, and there’s no way of knowing in advance exactly when and where they pop up. The chance of any one spot getting wet Saturday and Sunday will be in the 40 to 50 percent category. High temperatures over the weekend will be close to 90 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: We just don’t see much reason to change the forecast. The Global Forecast System has backed off on the idea of dry air reaching North Alabama early in the week, so we will maintain the standard summer forecast of sun, heat and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be mostly in the 90- to 93-degree range.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains quiet; there is a considerable amount of dry air in the deep tropics. Tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend.

