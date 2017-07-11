SlossFest profile: Odesza brings its new American electronic sound to Birmingham

Performer: Odesza

Type of music: American electronic

About: With its latest full-length album, “A Moment Apart,” releasing later this year, Odesza will bring new music, live instrumentation and an all-new stage production to SlossFest. Odesza members Harrison Mills (aka CatacombKid) and Clayton Knight (aka BeachesBeaches) began recording together after meeting at Western Washington University. They quickly carved out a distinctive, heady sound: glitched-out vocals, soaring, visceral melody and ear-gripping drums. The duo has quickly amassed a devoted fan base, having earned 21 Hype Machine No. 1s and more than 66 million SoundCloud streams. Boasting a sold-out tour, Odesza’s live performances have entertained audiences at top music festivals including Coachella, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.

You can follow Odezsa on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Source: www.odesza.com

Discography: “Summer’s Gone,” “In Return,” “A Moment Apart” (to release in September).

You might have heard: “I Want You,” “Line of Sight,” “Lost and Found”.

Playing at Sloss: Odesza will perform on the Steam stage on Saturday, July 15, from 8:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sloss Music and Arts Festival takes place at the historic Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham July 15-16 and features 40 performers on four stages. Tickets can be purchased here.