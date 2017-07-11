On this day in Alabama history: McWane Science Center opens in downtown Birmingham

July 11, 1998

The McWane Science Center opened in its current facility, the historic building of the former Loveman’s department store in downtown Birmingham. The center grew from the merger of two older science centers, the Red Mountain Museum and Discovery Place, funded by the McWane Foundation. The new 180,000-square-foot facility included permanent attractions such as an IMAX® dome theater, a museum with interactive educational features, an aquarium and interactive water exhibit and a simulated space mission. The center reported more than $1 million in earnings in its first nine weeks and continues to host more than 500,000 visitors annually.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

James R. McWane moved to Birmingham in the early 20th century and began a foundry business. He rose quickly in the industry, expanding into pipe production and what today is one of the largest water and sewer pipe manufacturing companies in the world. (Courtesy of Birmingham Public Library Archives) McWane Science Center, Birmingham. (Alabama NewsCenter) McWane Science Center, Birmingham. (Alabama NewsCenter) McWane Science Center, Birmingham. (Alabama NewsCenter) McWane Science Center, Birmingham. (Alabama NewsCenter) McWane Science Center, Birmingham. (Alabama NewsCenter)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.