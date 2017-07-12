Auburn seen as contender in the SEC this year

History has taught us that Gus Malzahn plus a star quarterback equals championships.

That equation has some calculating a great year for the Auburn Tigers this year. Some pundits are already looking to the Iron Bowl against Alabama as a game that could decide who goes to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game and maybe beyond.

What’s the difference?

Jarrett Stidham, the quarterback transfer from Baylor, could be one of those star quarterbacks who works magic in Auburn head coach Malzahn’s system.

For SEC Media Days on Thursday, Auburn is scheduled to have offensive lineman Braden Smith, defensive back Tray Matthews and kicker Daniel Carlson.

What to expect from the Auburn Tigers and Gus Malzahn at SEC Media Days from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.