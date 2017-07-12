James Spann: Sun and scattered storms for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers and storms are most numerous over the central and eastern counties of Alabama this afternoon; they are moving slowly northward, and additional storms could pop up in random spots through the evening.

Away from the showers, the sky is partly sunny with temperatures in the 89- to 92-degree range for most communities. Scattered showers and storms will fade quickly once the sun goes down.

TOMORROW THROUGH THE WEEKEND: A classic summer pattern continues. The primary jet stream across North America is well to the north, with a flat upper ridge across the Deep South. We are covered in maritime tropical air, and we will continue to forecast sun, heat and scattered storms through Sunday. Most of the sun will come during the morning and early afternoon hours, with most of the thunderstorms from about 1 until 8 p.m. The chance of any one spot getting wet tomorrow and Friday will be in the 30 to 50 percent range, with slightly higher probabilities over the weekend as moisture levels will be a tad higher and a surface front will be slowly approaching from the north.

Afternoon highs will hold in the low 90s tomorrow and Friday, potentially dropping back into the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday with an increase in the number of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

NEXT WEEK: Most likely the surface front north of Alabama will dissipate before moving through, meaning a continuation of routine summer weather for much of the week — partly sunny, hot, muggy days with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. It is simply that time of the year when the weather doesn’t change much; the main difference is the placement of the daily round of afternoon storms. And, basically, there is no way of knowing in advance exactly when and where they form. Highs will be generally in the low 90s.

TROPICS: All is quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected through the weekend across the Atlantic basin.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information, visit AlabamaWx.