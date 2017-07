Pizza! Once it’s in the house, everyone wants a slice in their mouth.

But before you let them grab and drop toppings all over your clean floor, take a few seconds to give them a plate from the very vessel that brought the pie to your door.

If you have a box cutter, sharp knife or scissors, you have all you need for this simple hack.

Neato!

NEATO! – Pizza Box Plates from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.