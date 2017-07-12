On this day in Alabama history: Influential civil rights leader born in Lowndes County

By Graydon Rust
Alabama 200

Although he was an integral figure in the civil rights movement, E.D. Nixon never received the media attention given other leaders after the 1960s. He worked in public housing in Montgomery toward the end of his career. He was recognized by the Montgomery County Public School System in 2001 with an elementary school named in his honor. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History)

July 12, 1899

Civil rights leader Edgar Daniel Nixon is born in Lowndes County. Standing six feet, four inches tall, the charismatic Nixon became one of the most influential members of the civil rights movement in the state. He organized the Alabama Voters League to increase black voter registration, helped found the Montgomery Improvement Association, and was instrumental in starting the Montgomery bus boycott, even using his house as collateral for Rosa Parks’ release from jail. Nixon won the 1985 Walter White Award from the NAACP, and in 1986, his house was placed on the Alabama Register of Historic Places.

E.D. Nixon (1899-1987) was a civil rights leader in Montgomery during the 1960s who worked to get African-Americans registered to vote and was an organizer of the Montgomery Improvement Association and the Montgomery bus boycott. Nixon was one of more than 80 leaders of the boycott arrested by Montgomery police in February 1956. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of Montgomery County)
Alabamians Clifford and Virginia Durr were deeply involved in the civil rights movement. Attorney Clifford Durr represented Rosa Parks in court after her arrest for violating Montgomery’s segregation laws on a city bus in 1955. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of Birmingham Public Library Archives)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

 

