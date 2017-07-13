James Spann: Scattered storms a little more numerous in Alabama tomorrow

RADAR CHECK: It’s a classic July afternoon across Alabama; looks like the radar has measles. Widely scattered showers and storms are most active along and north of I-59, moving slowly to the north/northeast.

Away from the showers, the sky is partly sunny with temperatures pretty close to 90 degrees. Scattered showers will end quickly after the sun sets this evening.

TOMORROW THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Looks like moisture will be a little deeper (higher precipitable water values), and the air aloft a little colder (better instability), so afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms should be a little more numerous. But the overall idea remains the same: hot and humid, with morning sunshine, then scattered showers and storms mainly between 1 and 8 p.m. Highs will be in the 88- to 92-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: The Global Forecast System continues to hint that afternoon showers and storms could become fewer in number next week as ridging aloft builds; otherwise, routine summer weather is the story, with highs in the low to mid 90s.

TROPICS: Dry air, with origin on the African continent, continues to cover much of the deep tropics, and tropical storm formation in the Atlantic basin is not expected through the weekend.

