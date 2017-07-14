James Spann: More scattered storms over the weekend in Alabama

RADAR CHECK: A number of scattered showers and storms have fired up across Alabama on this midsummer afternoon; they are moving slowly to the north, and are producing heavy rain and lots of lightning.

Showers and storms will fade away once the sun goes down. Away from the storms, we have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures mostly in the upper 80s and low 90s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Moist, unstable air will continue to cover the state, and we will have to dodge scattered showers and thunderstorms both tomorrow and Sunday. Most of them will come between 1 and 8 p.m., but we can’t totally rule out a late-night or morning shower. Otherwise, we will see a mix of sun and clouds both days with a high in the 88- to 91-degree range, a tad below average for mid-July.

NEXT WEEK: The upper ridge across the Deep South will build, and the weather will trend drier and hotter. We will still mention some risk of an afternoon shower or storm each day, but it looks like they will be few and far between with the warmer air aloft. Afternoon highs will creep up into the mid 90s over the latter half of the week. We are getting into the hottest part of summer.

TROPICS: All is quiet across the vast Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through early next week.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

