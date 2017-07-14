James Spann: Afternoon storms a bit more numerous in Alabama through Sunday

James Spann: Classic summer mix of showers, storms for Alabama today from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: We have a few rogue thunderstorms on radar early this morning — one cluster between Tuscaloosa and Brent, and a few others over East Alabama’s Calhoun County at daybreak.

Otherwise, things are quiet across Alabama with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Moisture is a bit deeper across Alabama today, and the air aloft is slightly colder, meaning the air is more unstable. This should mean a general uptick in the number of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening. It won’t rain everywhere, but any one spot has about a 50/50 chance of getting wet.

The bulk of the storms today will come between 1 and 8 p.m., but a few morning showers will be around as well. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high not too far from 90 degrees.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change; a moist, unstable airmass will be in place, and the general idea is that most of the sun will come during the morning, and most of the storms will come during the afternoon and evening. Storms that form will be slow movers, and some spots will see heavy amounts of rain. But it won’t rain everywhere. Highs will be in the 88- to 91-degree range both days.

NEXT WEEK: It still looks like we trend toward slightly drier and more stable air as an upper ridge builds, meaning fewer afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Expect a pretty decent amount of sun each day with highs mostly in the low 90s, right at seasonal averages for mid to late July in Alabama.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains very quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected through early next week.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast anytime on the web, or on iTunes. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information, visit AlabamaWx.