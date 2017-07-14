An A-to-Z look back at SEC Media Days

Coaches, players, writers and broadcasters have gone home and the college football season is just 48 days away.
SEC Media Days at the Hyatt Regency – Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover had an estimated economic impact of more than half a million dollars on the area economy, according to the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Here’s an alphabetical look back at SEC Media Days 2017:
A is for Alabama, runaway favorite to win the SEC title … and maybe more?
B is for Beat. As Gus Malzahn put it, “To win this league you’ve got to beat Alabama.”
C is for Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta on Sept. 2, Alabama vs. Florida State. SEC vs. ACC to make a statement in the conference debate.
D is for Defense. Every team needs it, not every team has it.
E is for Exciting. SEC football amps up fans like nothing else.
F is for Florida, seeking a third straight trip to the SEC Championship Game.
G is for Georgia. The Bulldogs could pose the biggest challenge to the Gators and were chosen by the media to win the SEC East.
H is for Hot Seat. Look out, Butch Jones and Kevin Sumlin.
I is for Injuries. Every team will have them.
J is for Jones, as in Butch Jones, who may need a big season to keep his job.
K is for Kicker, as in Daniel Carlson is an All-American kicker.
L is for Leadership. Every team needs it.
M is for Missouri, struggling to get back on track in the SEC East.
N is for Nessler, as in Brad Nessler, the man who will replace Verne Lundquist in the booth for CBS.
O is for Odom, as in Missouri coach Barry Odom.
P is for Punt. Gus Malzahn said, “Probably the biggest question mark about our team is who is going to be the punter.”
Q is for Quality. Every team needs quality players to win.
R is for Running. The league is once again full of star running backs and teams that want to establish the run.
S is for Stidham, as in quarterback Jarrett Stidham, and S is also for Sean, as in quarterback Sean White. Fall camp could be interesting at Auburn.
T is for Twelve. There are only a dozen seniors on the Mississippi State roster.
U is for Up Front, as in “Our defense will be solid up front.”
V is for Verne. Some loved him, some loathed him. What will it be like without Verne Lundquist calling SEC football for the first time in 17 years?
W is for Win. When asked about what it takes to stay at a school like Alabama for 11 years in the modern era, Nick Saban’s one word answer: “Win.”
X is for diagramming plays with Xs and Os.
Y is for Yearning. SEC Media Days is the unofficial start to the football season and fans can’t wait until fall practice and the start of the season.
Z is for Zebras, as in officials who hear a lot of boos but never cheers. One new rule this year will flag coaches who come on the field to argue a call.