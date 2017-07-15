On this day in Alabama history: John Stallworth was born in Tuscaloosa

By Graydon Rust
On this day in Alabama history: John Stallworth was born in Tuscaloosa
John Stallworth, a member of the 1974 Super Bowl team, is honored in a halftime ceremony during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Nov. 30, 2014 in Pittsburgh. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

July 15, 1952

Former National Football League wide receiver John Stallworth was born in Tuscaloosa. Considered one of the best wide receivers in NFL history, Stallworth started his career at Alabama A&M University and played 14 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite persistent leg injuries, he won the 1984 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award, played in three Pro Bowls, and won four Super Bowl Championships. His most famous play, a 73-yard reception to help the Steelers win Super Bowl XIV, was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Stallworth was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver John Stallworth exceeded 1,000 receiving yards three seasons and averaged 16.2 yards per catch through 14 seasons. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame)

 

