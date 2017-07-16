On this day in Alabama history: Alexis Herman was born in Mobile

July 16, 1947

Alexis Margaret Herman, the only African-American to serve as the U.S. Secretary of Labor, was born in Mobile. Herman’s political career began in 1977 when President Jimmy Carter appointed her to head the Department of Labor Women’s Bureau. She also served as the chief executive officer of the 1992 Democratic National Convention and as director of the White House Public Liaison Office under President Bill Clinton. As Secretary of Labor from 1997-2001, Herman settled a UPS workers’ strike, reformed public job-training systems and oversaw the implementation of the Youth Opportunity Grants program. Herman was inducted into the Minority Business Hall of Fame in 2007.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Alexis Herman, 1998. (U.S. Department of Labor, Wikipedia) March 12, 2015, Washington, D.C. – Secretary of Labor Thomas Perez presides over the induction ceremony of Sen. Edward “Ted” Kennedy into the Department of Labor Hall of Honor. On hand for the ceremony are Vicki Kennedy, Patrick Kennedy, Ted Kennedy Jr., former Department of Labor secretaries Bill Brock, Alexis Herman and Elaine Chao, and Deputy Secretary Chris Lu. (U.S. Department of Labor, Wikipedia)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.