On this day in Alabama history: Dixiecrats held convention at Birmingham’s Municipal Auditorium

July 17, 1948

The Dixiecrats, formally known as the States’ Rights Democratic Party, held their first and only convention at Municipal Auditorium in Birmingham. The Dixiecrats emerged in 1948 in opposition to President Harry Truman’s widespread civil rights program, which included racial integration, repealing poll taxes and making lynching a federal crime. At the convention in Birmingham, the Dixiecrats nominated Gov. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina as their presidential candidate. Alabama’s 11 Democratic electors pledged their votes to Thurmond in that year’s election, but the party did not maintain state control after 1950. The word “Dixiecrat” later became a generic term to describe white Southern Democrats opposed to civil rights legislation.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Senator Strom Thurmond of South Carolina, August 8, 1961. (Photograph by Warren Leffler, Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division) Mississippi Governor Fielding L. Wright. (Mississippi Department of Archives and History, Wikipedia)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.