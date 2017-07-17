Watch SlossFest artist video interviews with Birmingham Mountain Radio

In a perfect world, you got to enjoy the Sloss Music and Arts Festival in person and hear Birmingham Mountain Radio interview your favorite artists who performed there.

You might have been able to watch the live interviews on Alabama NewsCenter’s Facebook page.

But as the rain and the heat and the over-tasked cellphone service at SlossFest taught us, it is not a perfect world.

So for those of you who might have missed the great interviews, we’ve got them in full for you to watch right here.

How is that for close to perfect?

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats with Birmingham Mountain Radio at SlossFest 2017 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Sunny Ortiz of Widespread Panic with Birmingham Mountain Radio at SlossFest 2017 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

NEEDTOBREATHE with Birmingham Mountain Radio at SlossFest 2017 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Charles Bradley with Birmingham Mountain Radio at SlossFest 2017 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Lillie Mae with Birmingham Mountain Radio at SlossFest 2017 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Shaheed and DJ Supreme with Birmingham Mountain Radio at SlossFest 2017 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Judah and the Lion with Birmingham Mountain Radio at SlossFest 2017 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Holy Youth with Birmingham Mountain Radio at SlossFest 2017 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Vulture Whale with Birmingham Mountain Radio at SlossFest 2017 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Nerves Baddington with Birmingham Mountain Radio at SlossFest 2017 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Sun Seeker with Birmingham Mountain Radio at SlossFest 2017 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Ruston Kelly with Birmingham Mountain Radio at SlossFest 2017 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

K Flay with Birmingham Mountain Radio at SlossFest 2017 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

New Devils with Birmingham Mountain Radio at SlossFest 2017 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Wray with Birmingham Mountain Radio at SlossFest 2017 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

