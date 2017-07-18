On this day in Alabama history: Lincoln School in Perry County was incorporated

July 18, 1867

The Lincoln School in Perry County was incorporated as one of the state’s first institutions for the education of African-Americans after the Civil War. Founded by the American Missionary Association and the Freedmen’s Bureau, the school taught black students for more than 100 years until the state consolidated it into the racially integrated Marion High School in 1970. The school also included a teacher-training program from 1874 to 1887, when the program moved to Montgomery and later became Alabama State University. One of the school’s few remaining buildings, the Phillips Memorial Auditorium, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1990.

