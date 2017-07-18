James Spann: Hot summer days ahead for Alabama

QUIET AFTERNOON: As expected, showers and storms have really thinned out across the northern half of Alabama this afternoon. Isolated storms are drifting to the southwest and will dissipate once the sun goes down. Temperatures are mostly in the 88- to 92-degree range with a partly sunny sky.

REST OF THE WEEK: The upper ridge over the central U.S. will expand into Alabama, meaning hot and mostly dry weather tomorrow through Friday. We do expect a few showers and storms each day during the peak of the daytime heating process, but they should be very isolated, and most communities will be dry. We project low 90s tomorrow and mid 90s Thursday and Friday.

The hottest day so far this summer (based on data from the Birmingham Airport) was back on June 15, when the high was 93. There’s a good chance the heat exceeds that level Thursday and Friday. We don’t insult your intelligence here by passing on stupid heat tips like “go into an air-conditioned room” and “stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day,” but it will be the hottest weather so far this year.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The upper ridge begins to weaken. The high will back into the low 90s Saturday with a few widely scattered storms; then, on Sunday, showers and storms should become more numerous with a high in the 87- to 90-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: Moist, unstable air will cover Alabama, meaning a mix of sun and clouds each day with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be mostly in the upper 80s, which is below average for late July in Alabama.

IN THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Don will move through the Windward Islands tonight. The system is weakening due to dry air and shear, and the National Hurricane Center now expects it to degenerate into an open wave within 24 hours. Another wave to the east in the Central Atlantic is struggling as well, and the rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet. We see no tropical trouble for the Gulf of Mexico for at least the next five days.

