State, community and corporate leaders expect great things from HVAC Training Center in Jasper

Bevill State Community College in Jasper and Alabama Power have joined forces to develop the HVAC Training Center on the college campus.

While the current facility is in Clanton, Jasper will be home to a new, relocated HVAC training facility. There, the program will be expanded and course certification options will be included.

New HVAC Training Center at Bevill State seen as an economic development investment from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Alabama Power Chairman, President and CEO Mark Crosswhite was joined by Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy Baker, Bevill State Community College interim President Dr. Kim Ennis and Gov. Kay Ivey, along with state Sen. Greg Reed for a news conference. Leaders also signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

“The folks in Clanton built a strong foundation that we will build on right here at Bevill State,” Crosswhite said. “Alabama Power is excited to be a part of this effort to develop Alabama’s workforce.”

Ivey noted the importance of public-private partnerships such as this.

The new HVAC Training Center at Bevill State Community College. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) Gov. Kay Ivey greets local officials at Bevill State Community College's new HVAC training facility. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) Officials attend the HVAC Training Center opening at Bevill State Community College. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter) Alabama Power CEO Mark Crosswhite speaks during the ceremony. (Karim Shamsi-Basha / Alabama NewsCenter)

“The best investment in economic development is education,” Ivey said. “A well-trained workforce is essential for our state. We will always need electricians, plumbers and HVAC workers.”

Here’s what the revamped training center will include: